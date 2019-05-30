Ric Flair 'Indestructible' Beast Who Can't Die ... Ex-WWE Stars Say

Ric Flair Is An 'Indestructible' Beast Who Can't Die, Ex-WWE Stars Say

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-WWE stars Big Cass and Enzo knew Ric Flair would come through after his medical emergency earlier this month ... telling TMZ Sports Ric is too much of an "indestructible" beast to die!!!

"He is immortal," Enzo says.

We broke the story ... Ric was rushed to the hospital on May 16 after the 70-year-old legend suffered a "very serious" health scare.

But, Flair -- as always -- was able to pull through ... and he even wore a t-shirt with his mug on it as he exited the hospital!!!

When we got the pro wrestling stars out in NYC earlier this week ... they weren't surprised one bit to see Flair make it out alive!!

In fact, the two joked they expect to see Ric in the squared circle again next week!!!!

"He'll be on Mania next year, watch," Big Cass says.

For his part ... Flair says he's back at home resting, saying, "I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!"

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!