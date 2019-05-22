Ric Flair Leaves Hospital In Good Spirits ... After Surgery

9:55 AM PT -- Naitch is speaking out for the first time since the medical scare ... thanking the doctors and hospital staff for their help, as well as family and fans for showing support during his treatment.

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ric Flair has just been discharged from the hospital after 7 days of treatment -- and he was wheeled out with a smile on his face!!!

Ric -- wearing a Ric Flair t-shirt (gotta love this guy!) -- was flanked by his wife Wendy Barlow (in the WWE hat) as the 70-year-old wrestling legend was taken to his car to go home.

As we previously reported, Flair was rushed to the hospital last week after experiencing a medical emergency. Doctors initially postponed a surgical procedure due to complications but ultimately went forward with the operation on Monday.

We were told the procedure was a success -- and the fact Flair was discharged from the hospital just 48 hours later is probably a good sign!!!

Ric had been having heart issues in the past few months -- and had undergone several procedures over the past few months.

But, we're told he's been handling everything with a great attitude and has even been chatting up his famous friends who have called to check in over the past few days.

Now, Ric will focus on his recovery at home ... and he clearly knows his fans (including The Miz) are rooting hard for him!!!