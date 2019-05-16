TMZ

Ric Flair Hospitalized After 'Very Serious' Medical Emergency

5/16/2019 9:05 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ Sports has learned. 

We're told Flair was in the Atlanta area when something went wrong. The 70-year-old WWE legend was initially taken to the emergency room to be treated. 

The specifics are unclear at this point -- but we're told the situation is "very serious."

We reached out to Ric's camp for comment -- so far, no word back. 

Flair had a previous medical scare back in 2017. He was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured. Flair was in critical condition and on the verge of dying. 

But, "The Nature Boy" pulled through -- and a year later, he married his longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow ... who stuck by his side throughout the entire medical scare and subsequent recovery. 

Ric had been doing great recently -- and had a massive star-studded bash for his 70th birthday back in February ... with a guest list that included Todd Gurley, Charles Barkley, Jeff Hardy, Triple H, Evander Holyfield and Dennis Rodman

