Ric Flair Has Surprise 70th Bday w/ Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley & Triple H

EXCLUSIVE

What do you get for "Rolex wearin’, diamond ring wearin’, kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’ son of a gun" who's turning 70?

A BIG ASS FREAKIN' SURPRISE PARTY!!!!

That's exactly what Ric Flair's wife, Wendy, did to celebrate the Nature Boy's 70th ... and the celebrity guest list was exactly what you'd think a living, breathing legend would get.

It went down at Friday at 1818 Club Ballroom in Duluth, Georgia and huge stars like Todd Gurley, Charles Barkley, Jeff Hardy, Triple H, Evander Holyfield and Dennis Rodman were all there to wish Naich well.

CEO Custom Cakes provided the confectionery delight in the form of a gigantic custom cake shaped like a wrestling belt, while super fancy petal pushers Venus ET Fleur provided the flowers.

Fantastic job, Wendy ... we're sure your birthday will be even better now, complete with a free ride on your favorite theme park attraction.

Ha ...