Justin Bieber Just a Bump in the Road Or a Big Ol' Dent in My Van!!!

Justin Bieber's Limo Van in Hollywood Accident

Justin Bieber had a little chat with cops in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn't his driving that drew them out to an accident scene ... it was his hired driver.

Bieber's limo van was involved in a 2-vehicle accident that would normally be just a tiny fender bender -- if the freakin' van wasn't so huge! Looks like the back end of a Hyundai Sonata met the side panel of Justin's ride. Unclear who initiated the contact, but police were there to talk to all parties ... and possibly take down an accident report.

Officers spoke to Bieber, but again ... he was just a passenger. Law enforcement tells us both parties exchanged info and went on their way. No harm, no foul. In other words: this is why you pay insurance premiums.

Bieber's gotta know it coulda been way worse. It's a sweet van and all, but it ain't worth $2 million. Tracy Morgan knows what we're talking about!

Too soon?