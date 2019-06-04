Tracy Morgan Bugatti Sideswiped 15 Mins After Driving Off the Lot!!!

Tracy Morgan's Brand New Bugatti in Crash Minutes After Purchase

11:57 AM PT -- Law enforcement tells TMZ Tracy complained of pain after the incident. He was taken to the hospital.

He was not ticketed for the crash.

11:48 AM PT -- Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Tracy bought the 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars a mere 15 minutes before the crash. We're told the car's already back at the dealer to assess the damage.

A preliminary look shows scratches and scuffs but no serious dents. The car -- roughly worth around $2 million -- is all carbon so it's unknown how much it'll cost to repair. But, ya can't imagine it'll be cheap. Tracy Morgan's Tuesday came to a screeching halt ... after an SUV sideswiped his super expensive Bugatti that STILL HAD DEALER PLATES!!!

The incident went down on a busy NYC street Tuesday afternoon where you can see a bummed Tracy looking at the mess. It's unclear who's at a fault ... but it seems -- based on the pics, anyway -- the Honda CR-V tried making a last-second right turn and smashed into Tracy.

A crowd gathered as Morgan talked to cops -- probably determining who's the party at fault. Either way ... it'll be a headache for the Honda driver. His SUV retails for about $25k. Tracy's Bugatti goes for more than $1.5 MILLION.

The crash comes 3 days shy of the 5-year anniversary when Tracy was involved in a fatal car crash on the NJ Turnpike. You'll recall he allegedly scored a $90 million settlement ﻿after one of Walmart's trucks crashed into Tracy's limo van ... killing Tracy's friend and leaving him in critical condition.

Originally Published -- 11:23 AM PT