Joey Chestnut Devoured 200 Doughnuts in Eating Contest But Still Lost

Joey Chestnut's celebration of National Doughnut Day is a bitter pastry to swallow, because like Anthony Joshua's upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. -- Joey's gone down like a bag of ... y'know.

The famous wiener-eating champ strolled into Friday's second annual World Hostess Donettes-Eating Championship in Austin as the reigning champ but walked away settling for second place.

The winner -- Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA -- did him 35 better for this year's belt.

Chestnut entered the competition ranked No. 1 in the world, but fell short in the 6-minute competition. In case you were wondering, the guys gorged themselves on powdered doughnuts.

BTW ... in total, the entire competition feasted on an astonishing 1,160 doughnuts. The good news for Joey is he still holds the record -- he inhaled 257 doughnuts during last year's test!!

Time to get your gut ready for Fourth of July, Joey.