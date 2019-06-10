'19 Kids & Counting' Matriarch Mary Duggar Dead at 78

'19 Kids and Counting' Matriarch Mary Duggar Dead at 78

Mary Duggar -- the mother of "19 Kids and Counting" star Jim Bob Duggar -- has died.

The family announced Mary died suddenly Sunday afternoon. The cause of death is unclear and it's unknown if she suffered from any ailments, but the family seems to be in shock. She often appeared on '19 Kids' and the TLC spin-off show "Counting On."

Mary -- from Farmington, Arkansas -- was in real estate and married to Jimmy Lee Duggar for almost 50 years. She, of course, famously gave birth to Jim Bob, who went on to have 19 kids ... hence the show.

The family wrote on Facebook, "She is greately loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law and a much-loved grandmother."

Mary's grandson Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, took to Instagram to share the news. She posted pics of Mary with her 6 kids. She wrote, "Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus! What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God's love. She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met."

Anna went on to say, "Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here -- grateful for all the prayers!"

Mary's survived by her son, Jim Bob, her daughter, Deanna, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was 78. RIP