Andy Cohen Rips Straight Pride Parade as 'Dumbest F***ing Thing'

Andy Cohen is blasting the upcoming Straight Pride Parade ... calling it the brainchild of absolute morons!!!

We got the TV host Monday in New York City and our photog asked his thoughts on the small group of straight men in Boston planning to march for straight pride ... and Andy didn't hold back, ripping the idea as the "dumbest f***ing thing" he's ever heard!!!"

The parade, an apparent retort to June being LGBTQ Pride Month, is being touted by organizers as a celebration of "the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community."

Check out the clip ... Andy thinks any straight man whining about oppression is living with their head up their ass.