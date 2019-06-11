Ariana Grande Donates ATL Concert Proceeds to Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande Donates Atlanta Concert Proceeds To Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande has donated proceeds of her June 8 sold-out Atlanta concert performance to Planned Parenthood -- TMZ has learned -- and we're told the org will get $300.000.

It’s a significant move because Georgia is one of the states that passed the “fetal heartbeat” abortion law. The new restrictions have triggered a call for a boycott of the Peach State, and some entertainment companies have already pulled the plug on production.

The heartbeat laws promise to become a lightning rod in the upcoming presidential election. The laws are already being challenged in court and it's a virtual certainty the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on its constitutionality. The new laws are a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade, which set vastly different standards for the right to an abortion, and with the 2 new SCOTUS Justices, the deck may now be stacked.

As for Ariana ... her decision to donate profits will clearly be on the minds of other performers who take the stage in GA.