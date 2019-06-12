Ashanti Shows Off Bikini Bod in Florida Keys Photo Shoot

Ashanti Highlighting Bikini Bod in Florida Keys

Ashanti's clearly not waiting for summer to officially start before she shows off her bikini bod -- but unless you're a hardcore stickler for the seasons ... you ain't complaining.

The R&B singer showed off her stunning curves during an incredibly sexy photo shoot in the Florida Keys for a women's fashion line. There were several wardrobe changes as she posed in a series of revealing bikinis on an idyllic beach.

Check out the pics ... if Ashanti doesn't get you in the mood for some fun in the sun -- and hump day, for that matter -- nothing will.

Ashanti wasn't alone. Another model, Leslie Sidora, was working it on the beach, too.

And for you seasons geeks -- 9 days 'til the summer solstice!!