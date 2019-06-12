Bryan Singer Will Pay $150,000 To Settle Rape Claim ... Still Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer to Pay $150,000 to Settle Rape Claim, But Maintains Innocence

Famed director Bryan Singer ﻿is going to fork over $150,000 to settle allegations he raped a teenage boy on a yacht ... but Singer is still denying his accuser's claims.

Singer was sued by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman back in 2017 for allegedly forcing the then-17-year-old to perform oral sex on him and then raping him during a yacht party in Seattle.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... a bankruptcy trustee urged the court to approve a $150K settlement with Singer. Sanchez-Guzman had filed for bankruptcy, so a judge has to sign off on the settlement.

However ... Singer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, says the director still maintains his innocence and the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

Singer's attorney says ... "Mr. Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago."

He continued ... "The decision to resolve the matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one, as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy.”