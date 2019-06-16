Father's Day 2019 Hollywood <3's Dad

Hollywood Celebrates Father's Day 2019

It's Father's Day -- and as the rest of us give a big hug to our papa bears ... these famous folks are pretty much doing the exact same thing.

Lots of stars took to social media Sunday to celebrate the holiday -- whether that meant honoring their own dads with a selfie, or snuggling up with their kids. Take, for example, Tom Brady -- who's got three children of his own -- cozying up with the tykes in his bed.

You also got Chance the Rapper, who shared an adorable photo of his daughter coming up to him for what seems like a goodbye kiss while he sat in the driver seat of his car.

Tons of other celebs honored Father's Day as well -- Rob Lowe got a photo with his pops, as did Bret Michaels, Ryan Seacrest, David Beckham and Paul Stanley.

Other A-listers posed with their kids, such as Magic Johnson, Omar Gooding, James Van Der Beek, Slim Thug and more.

Click through to see the rest of these proud papas ... trust us, it'll make ya forget all about your own daddy issues.