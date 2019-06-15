Robin Thicke's Father's Day Can't Help Myself ... It's Family Photo Time, Baby(s)!!!

Robin Thicke Kicks Off Father's Day Weekend with Newborn & Fam

Robin Thicke's been in the baby-making mood these past couple years -- and now, he's in the baby-taking mood ... as in taking cute pics with his kids for Father's Day weekend.

The singer was out in Malibu Friday with his baby mama, April Love Geary, their two babies and his 9-year-old son, Julian ... whom he shares with ex Paula Patton. The family of 5 hit up the beach together, where they got an impromptu photo-op in with the kiddos in the sand ... each parent taking turns on camera and lap duty.

A perfect way to ring in the holiday weekend, if you ask us ... especially considering how adorable their latest additions are. And, just check out how happy Robin looks as a new dad (yet again). The guy's absolutely beaming ... at age 42, no less.

Robin and April welcomed their second child, Lola Alain, just a few months ago -- this, of course, less than a year after she gave birth to their first kid, Mia Love ... who's already over a year old and rockin' little blonde curls. AWWW!!!

It seems like just yesterday we were witnessing April breastfeed Mia on the Gram -- now we're another baby in ... with plenty of time left for a third if they wanna keep the streak going. April's only 24, after all -- and looks as great as any mom could 2 kids deep.

View this post on Instagram Family beach day! 💛 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Jun 14, 2019 at 5:04pm PDT

Parent life ... it suits these two quite well. Happy Father's Day to Rob ... and a belated Mother's Day to April too!!!