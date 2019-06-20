NBA Draft Day Drip Zion Goes '03 LeBron, Bol Bol Gets Webby

Zion Williamson Channels LeBron For Draft Suit, Bol Bol Rocks Spider Web

It's the most swaggy time of the year ... when the top NBA prospects in the game show off their style on the biggest days of their lives ... and these guys went all out in the name of FASHION!!!

Zion Williamson is rockin' an all-white suit -- just like LeBron James did at the 2003 Draft -- for when his name is called as the first pick ... with an open collar shirt ('cause ties are overrated).

RJ Barrett went the pink route ... donning a custom suit with Canadian flag lining and his "Maple Mamba" nickname stitched in it as well.

Bol Bol's Spidey senses are tingling ... 'cause the 7'2" center went with a black suit and bedazzled spider web print.

Other notable suits include Darius Garland (who was styled by Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo) ... Jaxson Hayes with the red suit and Sideshow Bob chain ... and Nickeil Alexander's snakeskin-print suit.

The draft kicks off at 4 PM PT from the Barclays Center in NYC.