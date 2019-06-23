49ers Safety Dropping 'Officer Kaepernick' Rap ... 'No Fear' of Backlash

49ers Safety Dropping 'Officer Kaepernick' Rap Song, 'No Fear' of Backlash

EXCLUSIVE

A San Francisco 49ers player is releasing a new rap song in support of Colin Kaepernick ... and says he has "no fear" of any possible negative repercussions.

The player is Antone Exum -- a 6th year NFL safety who writes and produces rap music when he's not playing in the league.

Exum says the song he's most excited about releasing is titled, "Officer Kaepernick" -- which addresses police brutality and "injustices in the police force."

As Exum puts it, "I feel like if [Kaepernick's] whole movement had a score, it would be this song."

The 28-year-old says he understands there are "good cops that we have" -- and appreciates them -- but says it's important to call out the bad cops who operate out of a place of fear and hate.

When asked about a possible backlash from NFL owners, teammates and fans -- Exum told us he is drawing strength from the former 49ers quarterback ... who he considers an inspiration.

"Kaepernick didn't have any fear when he first took a knee," Exum said ... "I think I'll be okay no matter what happens."

Exum says he plans on releasing the track any day now -- so stay tuned.