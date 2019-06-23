Celebrity Goat Yoga Namasteeeeeeh!

Celebrity Goat Yoga -- Namasteeeeeh!

Forget about downward dog, there is a new way to unwind after a long week, and we're sharing the trendy way to meditate just in time to celebrate goat day!

Stars such as Lizzo, Maren Morris, Tove Lo, Brooke Hogan, and plenty of other famous faces are all about following the wild ways ... and adding some furry friends to their weekly workout seems to be all the rage these days!

Take a good look through our gallery of celebrities doing goat yoga to see the yogi's exercising a whole new practice ... talk about a new way to lift your spirit!