Guess Who This Turtleneck Tot Turned Into!

Guess Who This Turtleneck Tot Turned Into!

Before this turtleneck tot was starring in movies and TV shows, hosting game shows and being front and center of his own reality show, he was born and raised in Flint, Michigan.

Growing up, he stood out on the football field and earned a scholarship to play at Western Michigan University. He was an All-Conference defensive end and got drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

His NFL career included stops with the Rams, Chargers, Eagles and Redskins. After he hung up his cleats, he moved back to L.A. to try his hand at acting ... and soon he was starring alongside the likes of Ice Cube and Adam Sandler.

Can you guess who he is?