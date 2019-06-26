Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives for Groping Case Hearing on His Motion to Dismiss

Cuba Gooding Jr. Heads to Court in Groping Case Motion to Dismiss on the Agenda

Cuba Gooding Jr. just arrived to a Manhattan courthouse for a hearing in his groping case ... and the actor is trying to convince the D.A. to drop the charges against him.

We got Cuba strolling into court Wednesday morning, flanked by his legal team and NYPD officers for security. As we've reported, prosecutors have charged Cuba with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree.

The Oscar winner's attorneys, Mark Heller and Peter Toumbekis, say their client is innocent and have filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The judge is expected to address that motion Wednesday in court.

Cuba was arrested earlier this month, turning himself in to police a few days after a woman called 911 alleging the Oscar winner touched her breast without her consent while at a New York bar. He's pled not guilty.

TMZ broke the story ... Cuba feels his accusers own words -- from blog entries -- show she has a "warped mental state." His motion to dismiss widely quotes blogs where she allegedly said she was starving for attention and also suffering PTSD and anxiety disorder.

Cuba also wants a full exoneration, and his lawyers have argued the case is littered with factual inconsistencies, a lack of conclusive video evidence and an alleged screwup in the NYPD investigation.

Story developing ...