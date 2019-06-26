'ALF' Star Max Wright Dead at 75 After Cancer Battle

'ALF' Star Max Wright Dead at 75 After Long Cancer Battle

Max Wright, who famously played the father on the 80s hit sitcom "ALF" -- died Wednesday ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... the actor passed away in his home in Hermosa Beach, CA ... just outside Los Angeles. We're told Max had battled cancer for years. He was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1995, but had been in remission for a long time.

Max was a veteran TV star whose most popular role was as Willie Tanner on the puppet-led sitcom -- which ran for 4 seasons on NBC. He's also known for acting in shows like "Buffalo Bill," "Cheers," "Misfits of Science," "Dudley" and "Norm."

He also starred in a ton of movies -- "All That Jazz," "Reds," "The Sting II," "Soul Man," "The Shadow" and several others. All in all, Max had more than 60 credits to his name, dating back to 1974.

His wife, Linda Ybarrondo, to whom he was married since 1965, died in 2017 from breast cancer. They had 2 children together.

Max's costar Michu Meszaros -- who played the main character, ALF (Alien Life Form for those not in the know) -- in the early seasons ... passed away in June 2016 at the age of 76.

Max was 75 years old.

RIP