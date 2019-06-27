Team USA Coach On Megan Rapinoe, 'We All Support Her'

Breaking News Fox Sports

Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe is getting major support in the locker room after going after President Trump ... with her coach, Jill Ellis, saying the entire team has Megan's back.

Of course, Trump tweeted about Rapinoe on Wednesday ... lashing back at Megan after the co-captain said there's no way she would go to the "f*cking White House" if USA wins the World Cup.

Trump told Rapinoe he'd extend an invite anyway -- and advised her to focus on winning before trashing him in public.

Rapinoe and Ellis addressed the media on Thursday ... where Rapinoe dug in on her anti-Trump stand -- saying, "I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive"

"My mom will be very upset about that."

When asked if Rapinoe's comments have been a distraction to the team, Ellis shot that down -- and said, "We all support Megan, she knows that."

Ellis added, "We know we have each other's backs in there. I think for our players, there is only one purpose, one mission that we're here. Comments, media, whatever, it's always been something that I think we can block out pretty easily."

Rapinoe's teammate, Ali Krieger, backed up Megan on social media -- saying she'll "sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable."