Model Izabel Goulart Thong'd Out Makeout Sesh ... w/ Soccer Star Fiance

Model Izabel Goulart In Thong'd Out Makeout Sesh with Soccer Star Fiance

Breaking News

Here's some math for you ...

Lingerie model + thong bikini + ripped soccer star + makeout session + Greece = ONE HELLUVA TUESDAY!

Yes, smokin' hot Brazilian model Izabel Goulart and her Team Germany soccer star fiance, Kevin Trapp, are heating things up in Mykonos ... smothering each other by the pool.

The two have been dating for years -- but got engaged in 2018 ... and clearly, the sparks are still flying!

34-year-old Goulart is a former Victoria's Secret Angel who's also made the pages of Sports Illustrated, FHM, GQ, Glamour ... you get the point.

28-year-old Trapp is a pretty solid goalkeeper who's under contract with Paris Saint-Germain ... though he's currently on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany's famous Bundesliga league.

But, he's clearly got some downtime ... so why not take your insanely hot fiancee on a beach vacation to Greece, right?

There was kissing ... and back rubs ... and kissing ... and sunbathing ... and more kissing.

Just check out the pics already. Happy Tuesday.