Nancy Grace Disgusted with O.J. Simpson's Fantasy Football Plans

Nancy Grace thinks O.J. Simpson's apparent attempt to become a pro fantasy football analyst is disgusting -- because throat-slitting maniacs like him don't deserve a second chance.

With O.J. posting fantasy football advice on Twitter, the guys on "TMZ Live" asked Grace if she thinks he has a real chance at getting an endorsement deal.

"I think it's absolutely a possibility," Grace said ... "I guarantee people will tune in to see O.J. Simpson out of prurient interest knowing that he beat [Nicole Brown] black and blue. Knowing that he sliced her neck so severely, her head was hanging on by the skin, by the back of her spine."

Nancy, whose new show "Injustice with Nancy Grace" debuts July 13 on Oxygen, added this about O.J. possibly getting on the air -- "Yeah, people will tune in and watch that ... [but] it will not be me!"

For his part, Simpson has been getting killed on social media for his fantasy football post ... with people taking ferocious shots at the ex-NFL star -- and there ain't signs of it slowing down.

@CenterStageDS -- "Baker Mayfield might be risky, but it wouldn’t be the first time you took a stab at a Brown."

@jamfan40 -- "What about Joe Flacco? Thought you were a fan of white Broncos?"