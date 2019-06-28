Swarm of Bees Invades Cricket World Cup, Delays Match

Cricket World Cup BEES!!!!! ... Ahhhh!!!!!

6/28/2019 8:57 AM PDT
Breaking News

It's not a scene from a terrifying horror movie about bees taking over the planet ... it's the Cricket World Cup ... and it's scary as hell.

A massive swarm of bees invaded the South Africa vs. Sri Lanka match at Chester-le-Street in England on Friday ... forcing all the players to hit the deck to avoid getting stung.

The invasion took place in the middle of the game -- so the players had to wait out the swarm before getting back to action. 

No word on whether any players or umpires got stung .. but they clearly weren't taking any chances.

A group of groundsmen were able to eliminate the invaders with fire extinguishers ... and the match was able to resume.

Crazy part about all of this? The fans in the stands were completely unaffected while the invasion took place ... so they got an extra bit of entertainment while everyone frantically took cover.

Shutterstock
Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

10 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.