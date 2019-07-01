Taylor Swift's Old Music Booming After Scooter Braun Feud

Exclusive TMZ

Taylor Swift's VERY public war with Scooter Braun over rights to her masters has backfired for the singer -- 'cause people are playing those old tracks ... which only helps her enemy.

We monitored Amazon's 'Movers and Shakers' music chart all day Monday -- following Taylor lashing out at Scooter Sunday for buying Big Machine Label Group, and the rights to all her old albums as a result -- and it looks like folks were craving some OG Taylor.

Four of her old albums -- which were produced under a Big Machine contract -- saw significant spikes in CD purchases ... with a couple of them even climbing to the top spots on the 'M&S' list. Taylor's debut album, "Taylor Swift" peaked at #3 Monday in digital sales -- up 471% --and her fourth studio album, "Red," peaked at #4 -- up 433%.

Two of her other Big Machine albums -- "Fearless" and "1989" -- saw surges of 221% and 88%, respectively.

You'd think that'd be great news for Taylor -- but it really benefits one Scooter Braun the most, seeing how his company now owns the rights to all those songs.

Long story short ... Scooter's guaranteed to see the most cash flow from the surges, which might not have even happened had Taylor kept her gripes to herself. As you know ... she didn't do that, and it's divided the music industry (and Hollywood, it seems) in the fallout.

In other music news, Lil Nas X saw some MAJOR surges as well since coming out as gay. His smash hit, "Old Town Road (Remix)," was up 600% on the 'Movers and Shakers' list!!!