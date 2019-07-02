Ex-NFL QB Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Breaking News Shuttershock Premier

Ex-NFL QB Anthony Wright -- who played for the Cowboys and Ravens in the early 2000s -- was shot several times during an argument with his girlfriend's ex, cops say.

The Concord Police Department in North Carolina says 43-year-old Wright got into an altercation with his GF's ex-boyfriend on Monday during some kind of custody situation involving a minor child.

Cops say Wright was hit with multiple gunshots after the two got into an argument ... and the former QB was immediately rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery.

Officials say Wright is currently in stable condition.

The alleged shooter has been identified as 47-year-old William "Willie" Moses Hooker Jr. -- who's now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Wright was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 1999 ... but caught on with the Dallas Cowboys the following season.

He got some playing time in Dallas after injuries to Randall Cunningham and Troy Aikman and ended up putting together a decent career ... starting 19 games in his 6-year NFL career.

The QB finished his career with 3,590 total passing yards with 20 touchdowns during stints with the Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals and Giants.