Shanina Shaik Files For Divorce From DJ Ruckus

Exclusive TMZ

Shanina Shaik is done with her marriage to DJ Ruckus ... 'cause she wants a divorce just a year after getting hitched.

The Victoria's Secret model just filed the paperwork Tuesday in L.A. County Court, asking a judge for a dissolution of marriage. She and Ruckus tied the knot last year, and have no kids together.

It's unclear for now if she's asking for spousal support, but one thing that is certain ... she wants out. They officially separated last month, telling the media, "They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shanina posted about her journey earlier Wednesday, captioning her photo, "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations." Shanina and Ruckus got engaged in late 2015 while vacationing on Lenny Kravitz's private island.

BTW, don't confuse Shanina as a relative of Irina Shayk -- who also reportedly went through a major split with baby daddy Bradley Cooper earlier this year.