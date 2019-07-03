Channing Tatum Gets Restraining Order Against Squatter

Channing Tatum had to step up and get the law involved in a squatting situation -- taking out a restraining order against a woman who's made herself very much at home ... in his home.

A judge granted the actor protection from a woman who Channing says broke into his Hollywood home (which was vacant at the time) at some point in June, and stayed there for 10 days, even bringing her personal belongings with her.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman was eventually discovered by one of CT's assistants ... and was held under citizen's arrest until cops arrived and took her into custody. She claims Channing invited her to stay, but he says that's BS.

Channing does say that the woman has tried contacting him in the recent past, and he was aware of her existence prior to her squatting. He believes she's not in her right mind.

As part of his restraining order request, he also asked the court for protection for his ex, Jenna Dewan, whom he still lists as his spouse -- their divorce isn't finalized yet -- as well as his daughter, Everly, and his 2 assistants. He didn't include his GF, Jessie J, though.

Well, a judge partially granted Channing's request -- giving him the court-ordered force field he wanted, but only for himself, Jenna and Everly. The assistants are on their own -- at least until a court hearing to hash out the facts.