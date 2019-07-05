'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

Exclusive TMZ

'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood has been arrested for domestic battery ... TMZ has learned.

She was arrested in Indianapolis Friday just before 6:00 AM. Cops are not saying who the alleged victim is ... per protocol.

Portwood was still in custody at the time of this post.

The 29-year-old and boyfriend Andrew Glennon just had a pregnancy scare on the "Teen Mom OG" show. She also hinted they might soon get married.

She has 2 kids -- 1-year-old James, whose father is Andrew, and 10-year-old Leah, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.