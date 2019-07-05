'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery
7/5/2019 6:44 AM PT
'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood has been arrested for domestic battery ... TMZ has learned.
She was arrested in Indianapolis Friday just before 6:00 AM. Cops are not saying who the alleged victim is ... per protocol.
Portwood was still in custody at the time of this post.
The 29-year-old and boyfriend Andrew Glennon just had a pregnancy scare on the "Teen Mom OG" show. She also hinted they might soon get married.
She has 2 kids -- 1-year-old James, whose father is Andrew, and 10-year-old Leah, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.
Portwood went to prison for 17 months back in 2012 for violation her probation in a drug possession case. She actually had a choice of prison vs. rehab ... she chose prison.
