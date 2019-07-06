UFC's Jorge Masvidal KO's Ben Askren In 5 Seconds
7/6/2019 8:48 PM PT
If you blinked, you missed it!!!
UFC star Jorge Masvidal set a UFC record Saturday -- knocking out Ben Askren in 5 seconds!!!
The two faced off at UFC 239 in Las Vegas -- after months of some serious trash talk between the welterweight stars.
When the opening bell rang, Ben -- a highly decorated wrestler -- put his head down and went for a takedown ... something Masvidal clearly expected.
Masvidal had clearly been training for that move -- and came sprinting out his corner with a flying knee that connected right to Askren's temple.
Askren was out cold before he hit the mat -- but Masvidal continued to smash him until the ref stepped in and stopped the fight.
Askren eventually woke up -- he was helped to the back where he was treated by medical staffers. He was later transported to a local hospital. Hopefully, he's okay.
As for Masvidal ... wow.
By the way, the previous record for fastest UFC knockout was 6 seconds.
