Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Named Solutionwear Instead of Kimono

Getty

Kim Kardashian West's solution for that Kimono PR nightmare is just that ... Solutionwear. That's the new name for her line of slimming undies.

Kim made the announcement Monday morning but the name isn't all that new, legally speaking. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Kim's company -- Kimono Intimates -- had trademarked Solutionwear back in April. The name was approved for publication last week.

The new branding is for Kim's shapewear line and other products including lingerie, breast shapers, nightgowns and more.

You'll recall Kim was accused of cultural appropriation for trademarking the word associated with traditional Japanese garments. But, Kim never intended to produce the traditional Japanese Kimono garments.