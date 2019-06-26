Kim Kardashian West Not First To Use Kimono Name and Won't Produce Garment

Kim Kardashian West No Plans to Make Kimono Garments Other Companies Use the Name Too!!!

Kim Kardashian West has no plans to produce traditional Japanese Kimono garments -- and certainly hasn't put a lock on the product name, which has been used in business for years.

Kardashian launched her Kimono shapewear line earlier this week ... a collection Kim created to include women of all shapes, sizes and skin complexions. The brand came under heavy fire from those saying Kim was inappropriate in using the Kimono name ... a type of Japanese garment.

We did some digging and discovered Kim isn't the only one to use the garment name in business -- there's Komono Sunglasses, Kimono Lash, Kimono Restaurant and Kimono Condoms -- just to name a few.

Our sources say Kim has no intentions of ever producing the Japanese garment, and her trademark of the Kimono name only applies to her business ... as is standard practice. She's also trademarked Kimoji, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in the past ... all brands incorporate her first name to some degree.

Kardashian's line has already been super hyped up ... with celeb friends like Chrissy Teigen jumping on the bandwagon early. Kim also revealed Kanye was the one to design the brand's logo.