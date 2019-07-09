'Sopranos' Star Joseph Gannascoli Enjoying D.R. Despite Deaths

Play video content Exclusive

Joseph Gannascoli -- famous for playing Vito Spatafore on "The Sopranos" -- isn't the slightest bit worried about a rash of mysterious tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic ... he says come on down, the booze is fine!!!

The actor is down in Punta Cana enjoying the final days of his vacation with his wife, daughter and family friends ... and he tells us there have been no signs of trouble in paradise.

As we've reported ... at least 10 Americans have died while either staying at resorts in D.R. or shortly upon returning to the U.S. -- some from respiratory complications and many from heart attacks.

Joseph tells us his resort, Royalton Bavaro, is PACKED with tourists on summer vacations ... but he says no one is walking around on eggshells.

They might be stumbling, though, because Joseph says everyone is taking full advantage of the all-inclusive alcohol. Fears about tainted booze be damned.