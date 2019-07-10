Mayweather Praises Bone Collector for Dropping Him, 'I'm Still Rich Tho!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather ain't mad or embarrassed about being put on his back by streetball legend Bone Collector -- telling TMZ Sports, "My bank account won't change!"

The boxing legend hit up Avalon in L.A. just 1 night after the $50k Charity Challenge celebrity basketball game ... where Bone crossed him up so hard, Mayweather hit the deck.

"It was a cool move," Mayweather admitted ... "but did they tell you I got MVP? So, we gotta talk about me being MVP!"

He's right, Floyd did get MVP of the game and his team won by 40 points -- but all everyone is talking about is that viral clip with Bone Collector.

"It was a good move, but that comes with the territory. It's not the NBA and we live and we learn."

Floyd says he has nothing but respect for Bone -- "nothing but love" -- and he wishes him "nothing but the best."

And in classic Floyd fashion, he tells us he takes solace in knowing he's still one of the wealthiest men in the history of pro sports ... and an international icon.

"My name will live forever," Floyd said ... noting that he's famous everywhere from Tokyo to Africa.

"Money May all f*cking day," he added.

Oh, and one last comment just to make everyone else feel real poor ...