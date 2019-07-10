Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

7/10/2019 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

She was born Laura Jeanne but you know her by a much more recognizable name. This blondie got in the entertainment biz at just 7 years old and was going strong until she put her career on hold to attend Stanford.

She then put her college education on hold after landing "Fear" -- starring alongside Mark Wahlberg. She'd later star alongside Kiefer Sutherland in "Freeway" ... but it wasn't until 2001 when she broke out as a huge star. Legally, we're allowed to tell you ... but then where's the fun in guessing? Five years later, she brought home an Oscar for Best Actress.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

2 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.