Rob Gronkowski Could Return To Patriots This Season, Jay Glazer Says

Rob Gronkowski could be catching passes from Tom Brady in a REAL game this season ... so says Jay Glazer, who tells TMZ Sports he thinks the TE could definitely unretire this year!!!

"Could he possibly come out of retirement for a last little playoff push? Why not?!" Glazer says ... "Why wouldn't he?!"

Of course, Gronk is currently enjoying the retired life ... he's been partying up with his swimsuit model GF, Camille Kostek, and traveling all over the world dancing his face off.

But, rumors of a possible return have swirled almost since the day the 30-year-old made his retirement announcement in March ... given how dominant he still is on the field.

And, after Gronk was spotted working out with TB12 at UCLA earlier this week ... people are REALLY startin' to wonder if a comeback is in the works.

Glazer -- who's one of the best NFL insiders out there -- says he doesn't see Rob unretiring any time soon ... but says if the Pats are in a late-season playoff hunt, watch out.

As for how effective Rob would be after such a long layoff ... Glazer has no worries about that, telling us, "Gronk could retire for 10 years and come back and still dominate."

"He is ridiculous."