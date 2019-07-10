Luke Kuechly Annihilates 11-Year-Old After Getting Juked Out Of His Shoes!

After Getting Juked Out Of His Shoes!!!

Breaking News

How did Luke Kuechly respond to getting juked by an 11-year-old kid??

HE LAID THE FREAKIN' HAMMER DOWN ... BOOOOOOOMMMMMM!!!!!

The Carolina Panthers superstar was hosting a camp for kids at a local high school earlier this week ... when he and teammate D.J. Moore decided to a drill with some of the campers for fun.

The drill was supposed to involve kids taking a toss sweep and playfully running around in circles while Kuechly "tackled" them.

But things took a hilarious turn when a boy named KD stepped up to the drill ... and juked the living hell out of the All-Pro linebacker!!!!

For real ... the kid totally owned Kuechly!!!

Luke, clearly embarrassed by the whole ordeal, made the boy take another rep ... and that's when things got violent -- 'cause Kuechly took the kid's face off!!!

Good news for all parties, nobody was injured and everyone laughed about it in a picture afterward.