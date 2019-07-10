Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Divorce Goes to the Judge

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are one signature away from being legally single.

Annette filed divorce docs Tuesday in Suffolk County, NY and, according to court records, Matt's not contesting. Makes sense ... last month, the couple reportedly hammered out a settlement that has her walking away with $20 million in assets.

It's unclear exactly how they're splitting up their properties -- they've got a ton in NY state and even New Zealand -- but the NY Post reported Annette's getting their horse farm in the Hamptons.

The couple split up back in 2017 after Matt was fired from 'Today' over a slew of sexual harassment allegations at NBC.

It appears Matt and Annette, and of course their lawyers, hashed out the division of their assets in private before filing the paperwork with the court.