Richard Seymour's Crushing Poker's Super Bowl, A WSOP Chip Leader!!!

The New England Patriots stay winning ... even at the poker table -- 'cause former Pats superstar Richard Seymour is KILLIN' it in this year's World Series Of Poker's Main Event!!!

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound former defensive end is one of the tourney's chip leaders (Wednesday is Day 5) -- and as of this posting, he's in the top 35!

If you're unfamiliar, the WSOP Main Event is poker's Super Bowl ... thousands of people flock to Vegas every year and drop down $10,000 on the buy-in to try to win poker's biggest 'ship.

This year's field included a staggering 8,569 people ... but in the past few days, it's been widdled down to just 291 remaining participants.

Seymour -- who won 3 Super Bowls during his playing days with the Patriots -- currently ranks No. 31 in chip count with over 3 MILLION chips.