R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges ... Child Porn, Obstruction of Justice
7/11/2019 8:41 PM PT
R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges ... TMZ has confirmed.
Kelly was arrested Thursday in Chicago on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned in the Northern District of Illinois. Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District, says the indictment includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice.
R. Kelly was in court in Chicago in June where he pled not guilty to 11 felonies related to sexual assault and various abuse in Illinois. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged him with 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.
In those legal docs, Kelly is accused of forcing contact between his penis and the alleged victim's mouth and committing an act of sexual penetration on a victim listed only as "J.P." The alleged incident occurred in January 2010, when the victim was under the age of 18.
Story developing ...
