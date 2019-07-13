Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kissing in San Francisco
7/13/2019 7:04 AM PT
Shawn Mendes certainly insinuated he was not dating Camila Cabello, but who's you gonna believe ... him or your lyin' eyes???
.@ShawnMendes & @Camila_Cabello have been spotted kissing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EABHbq8xtt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2019 @PopCrave
Check out this vid of Shawn and Camila making out at Dottie's True Blue Cafe Friday in San Francisco.
It did seem all too coincidental that Shawn and Camila were all over each other at the exact time they released their song, "Seniorita," but they seem to be all over the place -- L.A., SFO, etc, and they're all over each other!!!
Shawn's in San Fran because he's got a concert at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum tonight and tomorrow. He's currently touring the U.S.
We're guessing he's comping Camila.
BTW ... Shawn is 20 and Camila is 22.
