Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kissing in San Francisco

Shawn Mendes certainly insinuated he was not dating Camila Cabello , but who's you gonna believe ... him or your lyin' eyes???

It did seem all too coincidental that Shawn and Camila were all over each other at the exact time they released their song, "Seniorita," but they seem to be all over the place -- L.A., SFO, etc, and they're all over each other!!!