Shawn Mendes Cuddling With Camila Cabello During Late-Night Eats

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are looking like they're more than just friends, cuddling together in a booth during some late-night eats ... images that will add more fuel to the dating rumor fire.

We're told Shawn and Camila hit up Kitchen24 in West Hollywood around 5 AM Sunday morning, and as you can see, they sat on the same side of the table ... ya know, the type of thing clingy couples do.

Check it out ... Shawn's got his arm around Camila, caressing her and planting a little kiss on her forehead. Super cute.

As you know ... dating rumors have surrounded the two pop stars for weeks, ever since they put out their new duet, "Senorita," but they've been pretty tight-lipped about what's brewing between them.

As we reported ... Shawn and Camila were spotted leaving Sunday brunch together in WeHo holding hands, smiling and at the very least LOOKING like boyfriend and girlfriend.

Sources close to Shawn tell TMZ ... he's not putting on a show for the cameras, and his relationship with Camila is genuine and not a publicity stunt.