Harry Styles Sells Hollywood Hills Home at a Loss

Harry Styles just pocketed $6 million ... because we've learned he just sold his Hollywood Hills home.

Harry bought the house a few years back for around $6.8 million, so in reality he's taking a loss, but at least he unloaded the crib.

The house has been for sale for around a year. He initially listed it for $8 mil but there were no takers.

As for why Harry's selling ... he thought he'd be spending more time in L.A. but that's not the case. He's not buying another house in the City of Angels.

The house is gated, modern and has great city views. It's 4,400 square feet strong ... and has 4 bedrooms and 6 baths.