6-Year-Old Baseball Coach Ejected, Throws Hilarious Tantrum!

Breaking News

Leo Durocher, EAT YOUR HEART OUT!!!

A 6-year-old "coach" for a college summer league baseball team got his ass EJECTED on Saturday after kicking dirt on the umpire ... and the video is AMAZING!!

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. pic.twitter.com/S9W0Xuj5fo — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 16, 2019 @kzoogrowlers

The kid is Coach Drake of the Kalamazoo Growlers -- which competes in the Northwoods League -- and when the umpire blew an obvious, Drake WENT HAM ON THE BUM!

He stomped around. He wagged his finger. He kicked dirt and he got all up in the ump's grill -- so he got tossed.

But, that's just the beginning ...

Coach Drake stormed back into his dugout and started throwing bats onto the field.

The best part is when he grabs a 5 gallon bucket of balls and tries to spill 'em onto the diamond ... and the struggle with the bucket is epic.