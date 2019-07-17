NY Mets' Pete Alonso Hits Moonshot Home Run, Nearly Clears Entire Stadium!

Breaking News

Here's New York Mets superstar rookie Pete Alonso SLAUGHTERING a baseball so hard ... IT NEARLY LEFT TARGET FIELD!!!

The incredible home run came in the top of the 8th inning Wednesday when Alonso stepped up to bat against Twins reliever Matt Magill.

Pete took the first 3 pitches ... but then when he got a slider that hung over the heart of the plate -- he absolutely destroyed it, parking it into the 10th row of the THIRD DECK!!!

Seriously, watch the ball fly ... it lands only a few feet from the highest seat in the park!!!

MLB's Statcast says the baseball traveled 474 feet overall ... and is now officially the longest home run hit by a Met since Statcast began keeping track back in 2015.

Oh, by the way, the Mets won 14-4 ... and Alonso now has 31 home runs in his first 94 big-league games.