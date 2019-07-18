'Titans' Crew Member Killed After Car Stunt Gone Wrong

Exclusive Peter Muscat/CTV Toronto

A crew member on the set of the show "Titans" was killed after a stunt gone wrong.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the crew member -- a special effects coordinator -- died Thursday in Toronto where the DC Comics show is filmed. We're told the crew member was standing close to the location of a car stunt ... when a piece of metal from a welded contraption came off the vehicle and killed the coordinator.

According to Toronto Police ... the incident went down at 11:29 AM local time. The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the accident. We're told production will shut down for the next couple of days.