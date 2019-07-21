'Little Mermaid' Star Hypes Harry Styles, Halle Bailey for Reboot
7/21/2019 12:30 AM PT
The man who voiced the prince in "The Little Mermaid" says the guy expected to land the role in the live-action remake is a perfect fit ... and the new Ariel's a home run.
Christopher Daniel Barnes -- who voiced Prince Eric in the 1989 classic -- tells TMZ ... Harry Styles would be an excellent choice, because he actually checks all the boxes of a Disney prince in real life.
Styles is reportedly the front-runner for Eric, and Barnes says it's an added bonus he can sing ... now that some songs have actually been added for him.
Because, fun fact -- Barnes didn't get to sing any catchy tunes in 'Little Mermaid' ... and says he's the only Disney prince with that distinction.
As for the casting of Ariel -- which went to the up-and-coming 19-year-old actress and singer Halle Bailey -- Christopher says he was blown away by her talent and personality when he looked her up ... and anyone who has a problem with her is misguided ... to put it nicely.
