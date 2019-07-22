NOLA Funk Legend Art Neville of Neville Brothers Dead at 81

Art Neville of the Neville Brothers -- a legend in the New Orleans music scene and a funk pioneer -- has died.

The musician passed away Monday after years of declining health, according to his family. His longtime manager, Kent Sorrell, said Art's death was "peaceful" ... adding that he died at his home with his wife, Lorraine, by his side.

Art was a singer, songwriter and prominent keyboardist in the NOLA music scene for a long time. He's perhaps best known as the voice of the Carnival season anthem, "Mardi Gras Mambo," which he wrote and originally recorded in the 1950's ... and has endured to this day.

He formed multiple bands throughout the decades -- and along the way, pumped out well over 10 singles and at least a couple dozen albums between the Neville Bros. and The Meters.