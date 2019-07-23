Disneyland's Brutal Fight on Video Results in Felony Charges

Play video content ViralHog

Three adults at the center of an all-out melee at Disneyland this month have been hit with a bunch of criminal charges ... and one of 'em could do serious time if convicted.

The fight erupted in Toontown -- right in the middle of throngs of kids and families. You hear one of the people in the fight say, "I'm ready to go to jail tonight." That person seems to also reference a Southern California gang.

Just before the fight breaks out, you hear someone in the video talk about disrespecting family. You see a woman spit on the guy in pink and all hell breaks loose.

One of the people charged -- 35-year-old Avery Robinson (the guy in pink) was hit with 5 felonies for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. He's charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

And, since his kid was in the middle of the fight, along with 3 other children, he's also been charged with child abuse and endangerment.

And, it doesn't end there. Disneyland's security ordered Robinson out of the park and he allegedly tried hitting a Disneyland's employee with his car and threatened to kill his sister and her husband.