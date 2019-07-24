Cris Cyborg Shades Dana White Over Amanda Nunes Comments

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Cris Cyborg says ain't bothered over Dana White saying she's "afraid" to fight Amanda Nunes again ... telling TMZ Sports, "You think I'm surprised when Dana say type of things like this?"

White previously told us "it's pretty obvious why" Cyborg won't sign a contract to rematch with Nunes ... who knocked her out in 51 seconds when they squared off at UFC 232 back in Dec.

"I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she's afraid to lose again. Losing again isn't something she's interested in," White said.

So, when we spoke with Cris -- who's gearing up to fight Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on Saturday -- we had to ask if she took issue with Dana's comments.

Cyborg essentially told us her relationship with Dana ain't great -- and she'd be more surprised if he said something "nice" about her.

She also said Dana isn't qualified to speak about a fighter's mindset -- explaining, "Dana White's never stepped in the case, never fight before ... because he's the promoter."

Cyborg says she doesn't want to talk about a possible rematch with Nunes until AFTER the Spencer fight on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports she's laser-focused on getting that W.